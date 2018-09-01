× Light rail train hits van in downtown Denver

DENVER — An RTD light rail train hit a van at Speer Boulevard and Stout Street in downtown Denver Saturday afternoon.

Images from the scene showed the van was pushed sideways along the tracks.

We’re making telephone calls to find out more about the collision and if anyone was hurt.

