Hugh Jackman visits Colorado, shares mountainside picture on social media

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Actor Hugh Jackman is enjoying Colorado’s natural beauty as he visits Telluride for the town’s famous film festival.

Jackman shared a picture from a mountainside Saturday with his nearly 13 million Twitter followers. He also posted the picture on his Instagram account, which has 20 million followers.

The selfie shows Telluride-area peaks in the background alongside the caption: “Rocky Mountain high.”

The Australia-born star also included hashtags for the movie he is in Telluride promoting, dubbed “The Front Runner.” Jackman is one of many members of Hollywood royalty in the mountain town for the film festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackman portrays a disgraced presidential candidate Gary Hart in “The Front Runner.” He stars alongside J.K. Simmons and Vera Farmiga. The film was directed by Jason Reitman, well known for “Juno” and “Up in the Air.”

While “The Front Runner” premiered Saturday at the Telluride Film Festival, its nationwide release is scheduled for Nov. 7.