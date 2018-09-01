Denver adapting to influx of app-based scooters, bikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- About 1,000 app-based bikes and scooters can be found buzzing around Denver's streets and sidewalks, and the Department of Public Works says more are coming. But some people are complaining about how these new ways to get around are being parked.

"We know there’s gonna be a learning curve," said Denver Public Works spokeswoman Heather Burke. "We don’t want people parking and locking these things next to parking meters, parking on private property."

Burke says the scooters and bikes should be parked near city transit hubs, like bus stops, or on city bike racks. She says Public Works is currently painting areas designated for app-based vehicle parking near these hubs.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Uber, which operates JUMP Bike. A spokesperson said they fine users $25 for improperly parking the bikes. Uber also said less than 1 percent of their bike parking results in a complaint system wide.

Uber also employs people to pick its bikes up and return them to designated areas.

"If you see one of these on your private property, call the company, and they’ll have someone pick it up," Burke said. "It’ll be faster."

In the month of September, Lyft, Spin and Razor all have agreements with the city to bring in 350 scooters each. By the first quarter of 2019, Denver plans to have 1,750 app-based scooters and 1,150 app-based bikes in the city.