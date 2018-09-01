× Cooler holiday weekend with spotty afternoon storms

We’ll start off our holiday weekend with slightly cooler temperatures, as highs max out in the low 80s Saturday afternoon. A few scattered thunderstorms will be possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind and frequent lightning. Storms will diminish overnight, with clouds developing to start the day on Sunday.

It will be a “copy-and-paste” type of forecast Sunday and Monday, as temperatures max out near 80 with afternoon thunderstorms. Overall, the severe weather risk will stay on the low side throughout the upcoming holiday weekend, with storms producing damaging wind and heavy rain.

As we head into the heart of the upcoming work week, temperatures will stay below average with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Expect the unsettled weather to continue with thunderstorms possible through Friday.

