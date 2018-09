× Cheyenne Mountain Zoo mourns death of giraffe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the more recognizable animals at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs has died.

Uzuri, the female giraffe, had been sick for some time and she recently got worse. Zookeepers made the decision to put her down.

She was born at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 2001 and was well-known to visitors and giraffe cam watchers because of her dangling tongue.

The zoo staff said Uzuri was a leader among the herd.