Broomfield High School softball coach on leave amid misconduct allegations

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The head coach of Broomfield High School’s softball team is on administrative leave due to an investigation into misconduct allegations, the Boulder Valley School District confirmed Saturday.

Paula Seifried has been with the district since 2006, according to the BVSD website. In addition to coaching, she teaches science at BHS.

Randy Barber, the chief communications officer for BVSD, could not comment on the nature of the investigation. However, he did share the letter from the school’s principal that was sent to parents of students on the softball team. Its text is copied below:

“This Weekend’s Softball Tournament Dear Broomfield High School Softball Parents, We take the safety and well-being of our students very seriously. I am reaching out to you to let you know that our Head Softball Coach Paula Seifried has been placed on administrative leave until further notice. This is our normal procedure during any investigation in Boulder Valley School District. Assistant Coaches Phil Kessler and Courtney Harrelson, as well as school administration, have been working to support the girls during the tournament and will continue to do so over the course of the weekend. We will keep you updated. Please let me know if you have any questions or concerns. Sincerely, Ginger Ramsey Principal Broomfield High School”

BVSD is investigating the allegations alongside the Broomfield Police Department.