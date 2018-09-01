× Broncos to make cuts to get 53-player roster by Saturday deadline

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are making cuts as their regular season roster of 53 players has to be set by the NFL deadline of 2 p.m. Saturday.

Denver is cutting 37 players to reach the limit.

There were 13 players given their release on Friday. None of them were overly surprising.

Defensive lineman DeShawn Williams was among the cuts Friday. He was a head-turner through the off and pre-seasons, but it was a numbers game, and nowhere are the numbers tougher than across the defensive front.

Other reported cuts included cornerback Marcus Rios, receivers Jordan Leslie, Mark Chapman and CU’s Bryce Bobo.

1,184 players are losing their jobs around the NFL. A few of them will end up playing for other teams.

The Broncos open the regular season at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 9. Watch the game on FOX31.

This story will be updated once the Broncos announce their 53-player roster.