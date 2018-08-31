Afternoon storms likely during Labor Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Moisture will increase across Colorado and that means afternoon rain and thunderstorms are likely Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day.

The mornings will be dry and most reliable for outdoor activities.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday with a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Highs will reach about 88 degrees.

The mountains can expect partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent chance of afternoon rain, thunderstorms and snow at the higher elevations. Highs will range from 65 to 80 degrees.

The chance of afternoon storms increases to 30 percent on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. In the Mountains, the precipitation could start before noon.

It will be dry in the morning on Labor Day with a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms and highs reaching about 79 degrees.

For the Fortitude 10K in Fort Collins, there will be partly cloudy skies at 8 a.m. with temperatures about 65 degrees and warming to 75 degrees by noon.

