Tailgating Ideas with Rocky Mountain Bliss

Tailgating starts several hours before kick off & a good tailgate needs to be prepared for several hours outside. Part of the fun of tailgating is hanging out and having a party before heading into the stadium. Aside from seating and blankets in case of cold weather, you’ll want plenty to do and drink while you wait.

Rocky Mountain Bliss has some ideas on tailgating.

Cornhole – Colorado Cornhole Guy – www.coloradocornholeguy.com

Giant Jenga – Tammie Rose Collection – https://www.facebook.com/Tammie-Rose-Collections-197111304447466/

Yardzee – Mile High Gifts – https://www.etsy.com/listing/626246072/yardzee-lawn-game-farkle-yard-game-free?ref=shop_home_active_1

Carolina Cooker Discada 22” https://www.agrisupply.com/bbq-disc-blade-discada/p/85077/

Carolina Cooker Burner stand – 12” https://www.agrisupply.com/carolina-cooker-stand-and-burner/p/49469/

Clyde Mays Whiskey – https://www.mayswhiskey.com/

Bibo Bar Maid – https://bibobarmaid.com/