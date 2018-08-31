Stormy skies for Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our weather pattern for the upcoming holiday weekend will look the same each day. You'll start with partly sunny skies in metro and temperatures will warm into the low 80s each afternoon.

That will be followed by scattered storms on your Saturday, Sunday & Labor Day. The timing of the storms will be from late afternoon (generally after 3PM) until the late evening. The storms will have brief rain, lightning & gusty wind.

More storms are expected on Tuesday with the highest chance for rain coming on Wednesday.

We finally look to dry out starting on Thursday and heading into next weekend as temperatures warm back into the middle 80s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.