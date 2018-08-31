Stinky the corpse flower blooms at Denver Botanic Gardens

DENVER — Stinky, a corpse flower at the Denver Botanic Gardens, started to bloom on Thursday afternoon.

The Botanic Gardens will open at 8 a.m. Friday for members and 9 a.m. for the general public. The last entry will be 8 p.m.

The bloom only lasts 24 to 48 hours and the smell dissipates on the first day.

The flower bloomed in August 2015, the first time a corpse flower had done so at the Gardens. A different plant, Little Stinker, bloomed in 2016.

The flower is native to rainforests of western Sumatra in Indonesia. When they bloom, they let out a foul odor that resembles decaying flesh, thus their names.

The first bloom usually happens when the flowers are 7 to 15 years old and subsequent blooms follow about every three to eight years.