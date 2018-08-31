Labor of Love: Free Dental Work at Risas Dental

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Labor of Love 2018

At Risas Dental, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve. That's why every Labor Day we offer free dental care at all of our locations during our Labor of Love event.*

Join us September 3rd from 8 am to 12 pm for free dental, music, games, giveaways, and more! No appointments accepted. Treatment is on a first come, first served basis. All patients in line before 8am will be guaranteed free treatment.

Patients can choose 1 from the following treatment options:

Basic Cleaning

Filling

Simple Extraction

Exam & X-ray

We'll also be offering free ortho consultations for any patients interested in braces.

*Our Federal Heights office in Colorado WILL NOT be participating in Labor of Love.