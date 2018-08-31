× One Aurora police officer shot, one hit by vehicle near 19th and Peoria

AURORA, Colo. — Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Aurora Friday evening. Sources tell FOX31 one police officer was shot and another officer was hit by a vehicle.

Aurora police say the officer who was shot will be OK. Sources tell FOX31 that officer was wearing a protective vest.

We do not know the condition of the officer who was hit by a vehicle or if anyone else was hurt in this confrontation.

It happened after 5 p.m. in the 1900 block of Peoria Street.

The sources said the officers were taken to University Hospital in Aurora.

Police said Peoria Street was closed between East Montview Boulevard and East 17th Avenue.

