Gas prices high as thousands hit the road for Labor Day weekend

DENVER -- Highways across Colorado and Denver International Airport will be busy for Labor Day weekend.

The three-day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer. Twenty-three percent of Americans are expected to be traveling during the weekend.

For those driving, AAA said this will be the most expensive Labor Day weekend at the gas pump in four years with the national average at $2.84 a gallon.

The spike in price is expected to be temporary and prices are likely to drop to $2.70 a gallon this fall.

In Colorado, AAA expects more than 600,000 people on the roads this weekend. That means heavier traffic than normal so drivers should plan to drive in the early-morning hours on Friday or Saturday.

Interstate 70 will have bumper-to-bumper traffic in the mountains.

TripAdvisor says out of the millions of people traveling nationwide this weekend, 45 percent will enjoy the beach or ocean, 24 percent will visit a city, 18 percent will get away to the mountains and 13 percent will take a lake escape.

Denver International Airport is anticipating a busy weekend with nearly 700,000 expected to pass through. Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the weekend.

Officials recommend travelers arrive at least two hours early and to check flight status.