The Channel 2 Fortitude Team, "2 Legit to Quit " is ready for the Fortitude 10k on Labor Day. The 10k race is at CSU and ends at the Canvas Stadium. Joana wraps up all the highs and lows her team has gone through over the last 10 weeks to train for the big day.AlertMe
Fortitude here we come
-
Fortitude Team Training
-
Fortitude Training
-
Fortitude 10k Stretching
-
Fortitude Training
-
Scheels Partnering with the Fortitude 10k.
-
-
Fortitude Race Drone
-
FORTitude 10K runners can register to help provide protective equipment for police
-
FORTitude 10K – 9/3
-
Fortitude runner speeding to the finish line
-
Colorado’s Own Channel 2 FORTitude 10K coming up Monday
-
-
Fortitude 10K Training Tips
-
“Volrunteer” at the Fortitude 10K
-
Final Week of Fortitude Training