Fortitude here we come

Posted 1:31 pm, August 31, 2018

The Channel 2 Fortitude Team, "2 Legit to Quit " is ready for the Fortitude 10k on Labor Day. The 10k race is at CSU and ends at the Canvas Stadium. Joana wraps up all the highs and lows her team has gone through over the last 10 weeks to train for the big day.

