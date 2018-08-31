× Following criticism for skipping debate, Polis starts Western Slope tour

DENVER — Congressman Jared Polis is campaigning on the Western Slope.

The Democratic Nominee for Governor launched a three-day multi-city 10-stop tour Friday hitting areas like Rifle, Grand Junction, and Gunnison.

We're off! Buena Vista → Salida → Gunnison → Crested Butte → Montrose → Grand Junction → Rifle → Meeker → Craig → Steamboat Springs. 🚙 Find an event near you & RSVP at https://t.co/7CYHpfUegq #JaredOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/5FM6lkpNQO — Polis for Colorado (@PolisForCO) August 31, 2018

The tour is significant because of recent criticism by Polis to skip the Club 20 Debate, a longstanding political tradition on the Western Slope.

Club 20 officials called it a “slap in the face” to Western Colorado and Colorado GOP officials, including GOP nominee Walker Stapleton, quickly went on the attack.

Following criticism from GOP he wasn’t paying attention to the Western Slope – Polis launches multi city tour. #kdvr #copolitics https://t.co/xObbpNInXY — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) August 31, 2018

Polis has repeatedly said his decision to skip the debate was the result of a prior scheduling conflict. Polis agreed to a different Grand Junction debate in the area.