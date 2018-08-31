Family bonding and fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The YMCA of the Rockies Estes Park is getting ready for their Family Yoga Weekend happening Sept 14th to the 16th. Families will get to participate in yoga events all together. While you are up there check out the new Boone Family Center up there, it is the base camp for information on guided hikes, hiking trails, they have mountain bikes and Fly Fishing. They also have a new climbing wall that children will love. Check out all the activities at the Estes Park location and Snow Mountain Ranch.