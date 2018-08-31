Eyeglasses that double as fitness trackers

The Level Smart Glasses have it all. They are stylish, functional and they have a fitness tracker embedded in the frame that connect to your smart phone. They track your steps, calories burned, distance and total activity time. They come in 3 different styles of frames and several color options and you can use your insurance benefits. The best part, your activity gives back. Your steps contribute to points earned that then go towards paying for eye exams and eye wear for people in need. Go to LevelTechnology.com for more information.AlertMe
