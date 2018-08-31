× Douglas County sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill suspect during traffic stop

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect near Sedalia Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was killed after shooting at deputies during a traffic stop. No deputies were hurt.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Highway 85 and Delva Way.

“Highway 85 is completely shut down from Delva to Manhart. No deputies injured,” a tweet from Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

