Do Over DOGS – Giving Pets a Second Chance

Posted 1:44 pm, August 31, 2018, by

We all deserve a second chance, even our furry friends!  That's why the volunteers with Do Over Dogs rescue hundreds of dogs, including pit-bulls, from high-kill shelters.  Do Over Dogs relies on volunteers and foster families to help rehabilitate the rescued dogs and find them loving, forever homes. Visit DoOverDogs.com or email them at DoOverDogs@hotmail.com

