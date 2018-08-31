We all deserve a second chance, even our furry friends! That's why the volunteers with Do Over Dogs rescue hundreds of dogs, including pit-bulls, from high-kill shelters. Do Over Dogs relies on volunteers and foster families to help rehabilitate the rescued dogs and find them loving, forever homes. Visit DoOverDogs.com or email them at DoOverDogs@hotmail.comAlertMe
Do Over DOGS – Giving Pets a Second Chance
