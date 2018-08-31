Cat found dead in Fort Collins after alleged abuse; suspect arrested

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a cat inside his Fort Collins home.

On Wednesday, officers with the Fort Collins Police Services responded to a report of animal cruelty inside a home on Stanford Road.

“Through the course of the investigation, officers located a deceased cat with injuries consistent with abuse,” FCPS said.

Police arrested 24-year-old Bryan Hackleman for animal cruelty. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Larimer County Animal Control is working with FCPS to investigate.

Police said they are investigating several reports of missing animals in the area around the suspect’s home. Anyone with information about the incidents is encouraged to contact Detective Adam Braun: 970-221-6868 or visit the Larimer County Crime Stoppers site at stopcriminals.org.