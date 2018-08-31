Broncos Stadium at Mile High hosting FIT 7K, Expo this Sunday

DENVER — Broncos Stadium at Mile High will host two big events Sunday. The first is the 6th annual Broncos FIT 7K walk and run.

The 7-kilometer (about 4.35 mile) run begins at 8:30 a.m. with waves being released every five minutes. Runners will start from the stadium before going through the Sloan’s Lake neighborhood. The run will finish inside the stadium with participants finishing at the 50-yard line.

7K participants will receive a commemorative finisher’s medal and T-shirt.

While online registration is currently closed, runners can sign up in person at the Broncos store at the stadium between 12 and 6 p.m. Saturday. Last-minute registration can also be done after 6:30 a.m. Sunday in Lot G.

The Broncos FIT Expo also begins at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. It is free and open to the public. The expo will feature health screenings and family friendly activities. Fans will have the chance to meet players, cheerleaders and Miles. Visitors will also be able to enter to win a number of prizes, including game tickets.

The expo provides a unique opportunity for fans to walk on the Mile High field.

FOX31 and Channel 2 are proud sponsors of the events. The FOX31 morning team will be at the expo with prizes people can register to win. Drew Engelbert tweeted a picture of what’s up for grabs: