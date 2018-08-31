× Body found in Rocky Mountain National Park believed to be missing man

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A search and rescue team said it found a body believed to be an Illinois man who had been reported missing.

They found the body Friday morning west of Keplinger’s Couloir at 12,600 feet in elevation, in extremely steep, rugged terrain. Recovery efforts will begin Saturday.

The Boulder County Coroner will make official identification after completion of an autopsy.

A family member notified park rangers on Tuesday that Jens “Jay” Yambert, 60, of Urbana, Illinois, was overdue.

A statement from Rocky Mountain National Park said Yambert is believed to have started from the Longs Peak Trailhead at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 26.

His rental car was found at the trail head Tuesday night after park staff were notified by his family that he was overdue.

It was unknown what Yambert’s planned destination or route was. After learning about the search for Yambert, park staff heard from visitors who saw Yambert on Monday morning, August 27, along the Keyhole Route. Visitors indicated that the weather was poor with ice, sleet, rain, and strong winds.

An extensive ground and aerial search for Yambert began Wednesday.