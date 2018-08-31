Big crowds expected in downtown Denver for Labor Day weekend events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Labor Day weekend will bring thousands of people to downtown Denver for two big events.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Friday and the Taste of Colorado on Saturday, Sunday and Monday will bring headaches for people trying to get around the city.

Colorado and Colorado State will meet in their annual game on Friday night. More than 60,000 tickets have been sold for the 7:30 p.m. game.

Stadium parking lots open at 3:30 p.m. Fans are being encouraged to park at the Pepsi Center and the Auraria campus.

This weekend, the annual Taste of Colorado will be held at Civic Center Park. More than 50 Colorado restaurants will be cooking things from turkey legs, corn on the cob, burgers and fries, and more.

This year brings another big musical lineup.

On Saturday, George Thorogood and REO Speedwagon will perform. On Sunday, LeAnn Rimes will be on stage and Monday's headliner is Smash Mouth and Everclear.

All of the roads near Civic Center Park will be shut down for the Taste of Colorado. The closures begin at 9 a.m. Friday. The gates open on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m.