At least 5 injured in haz-mat incident in northeast Denver

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department responded to what it believes was a chlorine leak in the northeast part of the city.

According to DFD’s Greg Pixley, the call came in at 10:38 a.m. Friday. Crews responded to United Rental Center. The building is located on the 11000 block of East 40th Avenue, just south of Interstate 70 between Havana and Peoria Streets.

At least five people reported injuries due to the leak. According to Denver Health, four people were taken to the CU Anschutz Medical Campus and another was taken to Children’s Hospital.

The building where the incident happened and those surrounding it were evacuated, DFD said.

40th Avenue is closed in the area.

High Tech Early College, which is located on the other side of I-70 from United Rental Center, was evacuated after reporting a gas smell inside the school. The students and staff have since been moved back inside.

Other schools north of the leak had its students and staff stay indoors with windows closed. These schools include: Academy 360, Monarch Montessori, Amesse, Howell, McGlone, Northfield High School and High Tech Elementary.

Around 12:15 p.m., DFD said the leak had been eliminated and evacuation orders had been lifted. DPS said school operations have resumed to normal and that its students and staff are safe.

Editor’s Note: This article initially said eight people were injured based on information from the Denver Fire Department and Denver Health. Authorities now believe five people were injured. The information has been updated.