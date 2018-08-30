Teenager fatally shot at Colorado Springs college campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teenager was shot and killed late Wednesday night in the parking lot the University of Colorado Colorado Springs’ Family Development Center, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at 1400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Officers found the 19-year-old man who was shot was taken by friends to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police described the death as suspicious and it remains under investigation by the department’s Violent Crimes Section.

Police did not say if anyone had been arrested or if there were any suspects. The man’s name was not released.

The UCCS Family Development Center will be closed Thursday as police continue to investigate.