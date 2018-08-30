Stormy holiday outlook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our weather pattern is about to change from hot & dry to cooler & stormy. We have a chance for rain each day in the coming week. Some days the chance is low while some are a bit higher.

The best chance for afternoon showers & thunderstorms will be on Saturday, Sunday & Labor Day. So, your holiday plans may include a little rain. Remember that the chance for rain will mainly be from late afternoon to early evening. The storms should move east quickly. And, at this point we are not expect any severe weather. So, make your plans, but be prepared to head indoors for a few hours as the storms pass by.

We also have storms likely on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week. The rain would certainly be good given how dry we've been lately.

And, if you're sick of the heat the increasing rain chances in the coming days will cool afternoon highs into the upper 70s & low 80s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

