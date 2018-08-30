Report: Sarah Palin not invited to McCain funeral

PHOENIX — Sarah Palin, who ran as John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election, has not been invited to attend the funeral of the late senator, according to multiple reports.

“My guess is, it came from Cindy,” a source close to the McCain family told People magazine, referring to the late senator’s widow. “She is very protective of John’s memory and legacy. She’s also a grieving widow. I think she wants to get through this as best she can.”

The message was sent through an intermediary and not directly from the McCain family, according to the report.

President Donald Trump was also not invited.

A Palin family source told NBC News, “Out of respect to Senator McCain and his family we have nothing to add at this point. The Palin family will always cherish their friendship with the McCains and hold those memories dear.”

Palin family source says, “Out of respect to Senator McCain and his family we have nothing to add at this point. The Palin family will always cherish their friendship with the McCains and hold those memories dear.” — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) August 29, 2018

Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at a memorial service for McCain on Thursday and former President Barack Obama, who beat McCain in 2008, will deliver a eulogy on Saturday.

After McCain’s death on Saturday from brain cancer, Palin issued two messages on Twitter.

Today we lost an American original. Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life – and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) August 26, 2018