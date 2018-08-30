Police officers and families in southwest Denver get together for ‘Cops and Cones’ event

DENVER — Hundreds of kids and community members gathered for the Denver Police Department’s third annual “Cops and Cones” event. It was a chance to enjoy a sweet treat, while mingling with Denver police officers from District 4 in Southwest Denver.

Members of the Mounted Patrol, the Explosive Detection K9 Unit and the Bomb Squad were on hand to mingle with the children.

Commander Mark Fleecs said this started three years ago as a back to school event and has grown bigger and better each year. Commander Fleecs said, “its an event for the community, it’s turned into a fairly large scale event.”

He went on to say it’s important “because of the interaction we get to have with the community, the people, the kids that go to school next door to us. it’s a lot of interaction with the kids, people who live in this community and the officers who live in this community. That interaction is good.”

He said it’s a great way to build relationships with young people in the community. The kids got to ride bikes, play games, eat ice cream and try on police gear.