Police chief: Denver is a safe place to live

DENVER -- The new chief of the Denver Police Department says the Mile High City is a safe place to live, but there is still work to be done.

Paul Pazen said police are working with community groups and neighbors to strengthen the force.

"We as a police department can't do this alone," Pazen said. "Neighborhood Watch is an incredible program that works and we have data that supports this. ... The burglaries have dropped dramatically."

Still, there are areas of crime in the city, including a shooting near a middle school on Tuesday that left a teenager injured.

Recent numbers show no significant increase in crime in Denver compared to this time last year.

"We don't want to say that this is good enough. We don't want to say that because this is a remarkably safe city," Pazen said. "We want to get better."