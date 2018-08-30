Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle near Broncos Stadium at Mile High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Wednesday night, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened before 10 p.m. at Federal Boulevard and West 17th Avenue, just west of the stadium.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene during the investigation.

Federal Boulevard was closed in both directions but has since reopened.

The name, age and gender of the person who was killed were not released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.