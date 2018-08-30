One person killed in light rail train vs. pedestrian crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person died in a pedestrian vs. light rail train crash according to Denver police Thursday night.

It happened at West Bayaud Avenue and South Santa Fe Drive. That's between the Alameda and 10th and Osage light rail stations.

Traffic in the area was closed, and light rail train service was also impacted.

RTD said the collision involved a northbound H Line train. A bus bridge was in place to transport train passengers between the 10th and Osage an Broadway stations during the investigation.

Police did not release any other information about what happened.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 News will have new information soon.

