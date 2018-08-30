If you've lost a baby to miscarriage... stillbirth, Sids, Neonatal or any other type of pregnancy issue there's a very special way to share your child's legacy. The non-profit "Now I Lay me Down to Sleep" is honoring babies through butterflies at a very special remembrance garden in Lakewood. Watch the segment to see how they capture loving memories of children who have passed. For more information go to NowILayMeDownToSleep.org or call 720-283-3339. AlertMe
