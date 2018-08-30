Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Broncos Cheerleader Dee shares her Just Peachy Summer Salad recipe with us.

Just Peachy Summer Salad ( 2 - 4 servings):

- baby arugula (can also do spinach or butter lettuce)

- 3 grilled peaches

- 2 ears roasted/grilled corn

- mozzarella (feta or goat cheese are good subs)

- 1.5 cups cooked quinoa

- freshly chopped mint

- sunflower seeds or roasted pumpkin seeds

- dressing: 3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, 1.5 tbsp ground mustard, 2 tbsp maple syrup, 1/4 cup balsamic or orange juice for some tang, salt/pepper to season

- optional tortilla or pita pocket if we want to do wrap!

What: Broncos 7K & Fit Expo

When (day and time): Sunday September 8th @ 8:30 am

Where: Participants start at Broncos Stadium at Mile High and head west into the beautiful Sloan’s Lake area. Then, they will head back to the stadium where they will run onto the field like the players do and finish on the 50 yard line!

Cost: $45