Is it a beach or a door? Latest optical illusion baffles internet

Is the dress gold or blue?

Do you hear “Yanni” or “Laurel”? These are the pressing questions that have weighed heavily on Americans, often without conclusion.

Now, the latest debate has twitter ablaze – is it a door or is it a beach?

Is this a door, or a beach?

Don't let this become the next 'Black and Blue Dress' pleasehttps://t.co/4HN5KOrUgu pic.twitter.com/lhqYgTAjd8 — 9GAG (@9GAG) August 27, 2018

The current optical illusion initially posted on a social app asked people to determine whether the photo was a close up of a vertical door frame or a horizontal photo of the ocean meeting the sky.

The tweet quickly gained steam and racked up over 3,000 “likes”, while still proving to be one of the day’s most divisive questions.

So…what do you see? The debate rages on.