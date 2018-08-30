Illinois man reported overdue from Longs Peak area

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK — A 60-year-old man from Illinois was reported overdue from the Longs Peak area, Rocky Mountain National Park officials said Wednesday.

Jens “Jay” Yambert of Urbana, Illinois, is believed to have started from the Longs Peak trailhead at 2 p.m. Sunday.

His rental car was found at the trailhead on Tuesday night after park staff were notified by a family member that he was overdue.

It’s not known what Yambert’s planned route or destination was, though he might have gone through Clark’s Arrow to the summit of Longs Peak.

Members of Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue team began searching the Longs Peak area — including Clark’s Arrow, the Boulder Field, North Face, Lamb’s Slide and Peacock Pool — on Wednesday.

A helicopter from Northern Colorado Helitack was also used, but there was no sign of Yambert.

Officials said Yambert might be wearing a black raincoat, khaki pants, hat, sandals and a blue or gray backpack. He also might have trekking poles.

Anyone who was in the Longs Peak or Mount Meeker area since Sunday, especially anyone who saw abandoned gear or other clues, is asked to call 970-586-1204.