Hot off the Grill: Grilled French Toast with Berry Compote

Ingredients

French Toast

  • 6 eggs
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • pinch of salt
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 1 loaf challah bread, sliced ¾ inch thick
  • spray vegetable oil
  • butter and syrup for serving

Compote

  • 1 pint raspberries
  • 1 pint blackberries
  • 1 pint blueberries
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • ¼ cup almond liquor

Instructions

  1. Heat grill to medium-high heat.
  2. In a medium bowl mix together the raspberries, blackberries,and blueberries and sprinkle with the sugar and almond liquor. Toss the berries to coat evenly and allow to stand.
  3. In a shallow pan, whisk together the eggs, sugar, salt, vanilla and cream.
  4. Add the bread to the pan a few slices at a time, let sit until bread is well soaked.
  5. Spray the grill grates and place soaked bread directly onto the grill, cook for approximately 2 minutes per side.
  6. Remove toast from the grill and serve with butter, syrup, or the berry compote.

 

Homemade Blueberry Breakfast Sausage

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds ground pork
  • ¼ cup high quality maple syrup
  • 1 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Instructions

  1. In a medium bowl, mix together all ingredients, until well combined.
  2. Divide meat into 18 even balls. Gently press the balls into patties.
  3. Place into refrigerator for at least 1 hour (these can also be made in advance and stored in the freezer until ready to use).
  4. Heat grill to medium high heat.
  5. Place patties onto the grill, grill 6-7 minutes per side or until cooked through.
  6. Serve with your favorite breakfast items.
