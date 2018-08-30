Hot off the Grill: Grilled French Toast with Berry Compote

Ingredients
French Toast
- 6 eggs
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 loaf challah bread, sliced ¾ inch thick
- spray vegetable oil
- butter and syrup for serving
Compote
- 1 pint raspberries
- 1 pint blackberries
- 1 pint blueberries
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- ¼ cup almond liquor
Instructions
- Heat grill to medium-high heat.
- In a medium bowl mix together the raspberries, blackberries,and blueberries and sprinkle with the sugar and almond liquor. Toss the berries to coat evenly and allow to stand.
- In a shallow pan, whisk together the eggs, sugar, salt, vanilla and cream.
- Add the bread to the pan a few slices at a time, let sit until bread is well soaked.
- Spray the grill grates and place soaked bread directly onto the grill, cook for approximately 2 minutes per side.
- Remove toast from the grill and serve with butter, syrup, or the berry compote.
Homemade Blueberry Breakfast Sausage
Ingredients
- 2 pounds ground pork
- ¼ cup high quality maple syrup
- 1 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions
- In a medium bowl, mix together all ingredients, until well combined.
- Divide meat into 18 even balls. Gently press the balls into patties.
- Place into refrigerator for at least 1 hour (these can also be made in advance and stored in the freezer until ready to use).
- Heat grill to medium high heat.
- Place patties onto the grill, grill 6-7 minutes per side or until cooked through.
- Serve with your favorite breakfast items.