Another hot and dry day; better chance for thunderstorms during holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be another hot, dry day across Colorado on Thursday.

There will be lots of sunshine before skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with less smoke and no thunderstorms.

Highs will reach about 91 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect sunshine with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and highs ranging from 65 to 80 degrees.

Afternoon thunderstorms return Friday to the mountains and Front Range with 10 percent to 20 percent chances.

Saturday has the next best chance of rain and thunderstorms.

The mountains can expect a chance of rain, thunderstorms and snow before noon and again in the afternoon. It will be cooler, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

The Front Range starts dry on Saturday, then there's a 20 percent chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms with highs dropping to about 82 degrees.

Sunday appears to be the driest day of the holiday weekend with morning sun and a 10 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach about 85 degrees.

Labor Day starts dry with a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will drop to 79 degrees.

It will be dry on Monday morning for the Fortitude 10K race in Fort Collins with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. There's a 20 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

New moisture flows in Tuesday and Wednesday with more cloud cover and 40 percent chances for rain and thunderstorms. Highs will stay in the 70s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.