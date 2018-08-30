Frederick is hanging purple ribbons around town to honor Shanann Watts, children

FREDERICK, Colo. — The town of Frederick has started placing purple ribbons around town in memory of Shanann Watts, her two young daughters and her unborn child.

The ribbons have been placed on light poles along 5th Street in Downtown and in Wyndham Hill, the town said on its Facebook page on Thursday.

The town says the ribbons are available for residents at Town Hall, located at 401 Locust St., weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will also available at the town’s booth at the Frederick Farmer’s Market Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.

RELATED: Full coverage of deaths of pregnant mother, two daughters

Christopher Watts is accused of killing his wife, Shanann, their two young daughters, Bella and Celeste, and the couple’s unborn child.

Watts’ body was found in a shallow grave near an oil tank on property owned by Anadarko Petroleum, where her husband, Christopher Watts, worked as an operator.

Officials said they found the bodies of the girls, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, in an oil well in near their mother’s body.

Shanann Watts was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy when she was strangled to death, the Frederick Police Department said.

Christopher Watts has been charged in the Aug. 16 homicides.