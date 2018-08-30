× FOX31 Problem Solvers, Investigative teams awarded by National Press Club

WASHINGTON — The National Press Club awarded the FOX31 Problem Solvers and Investigative teams two first-place awards Thursday evening.

While competing with national and international outlets like the Wall Street Journal and Reuters, FOX31 was recognized for its work in consumer journalism and animal reporting.

Investigative reporter Chris Halsne, photojournalist/editor Isaias Medina and investigative producer Chris Koeberl won first place in the Consumer Journalism – Broadcast category for their story on the federal government using cyanide bombs to cull wildlife in Colorado.

The same team — along with photojournalist Chris Mosher — won the Ann Cottrell Animal Reporting award. The piece they were recognized for highlighted unsanctioned horse racing in rural Colorado.

The FOX31 crew was previously recognized for its work on the stories by the Humane Society.