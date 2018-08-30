Former Broncos pass rusher Elvis Dumervil retires after 12 years in NFL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Pass rusher Elvis Dumervil is retiring from the NFL after 12 years.

Dumervil announced his decision on Thursday. He says he wants to spend more time with his family and real estate business.

Dumervil entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick in Denver in 2006.

He spent seven years with the Broncos, four more with Baltimore and finished his career last year with San Francisco. He finished his career with 105 1/2 sacks. That ranks fourth in the NFL since he entered the league, trailing only DeMarcus Ware, Jared Allen and Julius Peppers.

Dumervil made five Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in 2009 and 2014.

