Food held at wrong temperatures leads to Restaurant Report Card ‘Fs’

Tom’s Diner

The Denver restaurant fails our report card with 11 critical health code violations during an inspection in July.

The issues included:

Cockroaches and flies

Lack of food safety knowledge

Green chile, potatoes, salsa, tuna, ham, roast beef held at wrong temperature

The manager didn’t want to talk about the violations on the phone, so we stopped by the establishment. An employee wouldn’t give us a comment.

Tom’s Diner is at 601 East Colfax Avenue

Goody’s Eatery

Tri-County health inspectors found nine critical violations in July at the Westminster restaurant.

The problems included:

Several live flies

Cheeses, ham, sausage and beef held too warm

Employee handled raw bacon then continued touching clean equipment

Worker wiping hands on common towel

The owner of Goody’s sent us an email that said in part: ” … The most serious of our violations was due to a refrigeration equipment failure that occurred overnight the evening prior to our inspection. Although our service technician was already en route to our location at the time of the inspection and had our equipment fixed within hours, we voluntarily disposed of all meat, dairy and prepared product in due diligence to the safety of our customers.”

The restaurant is at 3010 West 72nd Avenue.

Olive Garden – Lakewood

The ‘A’ of the week goes to a repeat winner: Olive Garden in Lakewood for no critical violations in three unannounced inspections in a row.

This Olive Garden restaurant is at 7655 West Alameda Avenue.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

