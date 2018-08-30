Eaglecrest head football coach resigns citing unsafe conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- The head high school football coach for one of the top programs in the state is walking off the field. Coach Dustin Delaney resigned from Eaglecrest on Wednesday, citing unsafe practice fields and unsanitary locker rooms.

“Nobody is asking for the Taj Mahal of any sort. What I asked for is simply for safe conditions for kids,” Delaney said.

In a scathing resignation letter to the Cherry Creek School District, coach Delaney highlights several safety concerns with the facilities his players use. The district says they have addressed the problems, but now the team is left searching for a new head coach.

In the opening game of the season, the Eaglecrest Raptors defeated Highlands Ranch 49-35. But after just one game under the stadium lights, Coach Delaney is calling it quits.

“It was a situation so toxic that change needed to happen,” Delaney said.

Delaney signed as head coach in January, coming from a coaching position in Kansas. But when football camps got underway in June, he says the locker room had broken toilets and inoperable showers. He says the weight room was not sanitized.

“We went through the summer and they didn’t get the weight room cleaned one time. We need to not be contributing to chances of kids being injured on the practice field or kids getting skin infections like MERSA, those things in a locker room,” Delaney said.

Delaney said he found potholes in the practice field around the sprinkler heads. He said it caused two of his athletes to have serious knee injuries. Another athlete was practicing with a preventative knee brace and hit the hole.

“The field caused him to go down and go in such a way that without the knee brace, the knee would be gone. Blown. It was 100 percent negligence on the part of the maintenance crews.”

Delaney posted his resignation letter on Twitter, and it’s drawn some harsh criticism.

FOX31: “What would you say to the parents who say what example are you setting for the kids? – How could you bail on them one game in?”

Delaney: “That’s really hard. It almost put me in the hospital type of deal. It’s the worst feeling possible ever. But it had become so toxic.”

The Cherry Creek School District said their Superintendent was not available for an on-camera interview. They provided this statement:

“It’s unfortunate that Coach Delaney decided to leave his team at this point in the season. We have addressed concerns raised by Mr. Delaney over the summer. Eaglecrest has a long record of success academically and athletically and our focus moving forward is on our students. We met with players and parents this afternoon and look forward to a successful season with a new coaching staff.”

Delaney said the school filed some of the holes on the practice field but, that only made the issue worse.

“Some of the holes were filled they filled them with dirt mixed with gravel and rock – some up to my fist size. We walked around as coaches filling our pockets with rocks off the field from where they filled the pot holes,” Delaney said.

FOX31: “Did you tour the facility before accepting the job?”

Delaney: “We didn’t tour the practice field this winter. I toured the facility and knew they weren’t nice.”

FOX31: “What’s your response to those who say, well the previous coach got the Raptors to the state championship game under these same field conditions?”

Delaney: “Yeah but it’s not about that. Winning and losing you’re supposed to do that as a coach but you also have to protect your players. “I’m not willing to sacrifice a kid’s career to win a state championship.”

Delany views himself as a whistle blower for a program he says has been plagued with problems.

“I’m hoping my resignation jump starts a change. For the better. For the kids. For their safety.”

Delaney will remain a Physical Education teacher within the Cherry Creek School District, as both he and his wife are both still under teaching contracts.