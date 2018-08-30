Colorado’s Own Channel 2 FORTitude 10K coming up Monday

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is thrilled to again be the official television sponsor of the second annual FORTitude 10K which is coming up this Monday. Make the trip out to Fort Collins or tune in to Colorado’s Own Channel 2 the morning of for full coverage of Northern Colorado’s newest running tradition.
From the same people who bring you the historic BOLDERBoulder, the FORTitude 10K combines everything that makes running in Colorado great. The course celebrates the great city of Fort Collins, taking participants on a scenic route that weaves through many classic Fort Collins neighborhoods while passing landmarks like City Park, downtown, and CSU campus and will finish up in the CSU stadium.
What: FORTitude 10k
When: Monday, September 3rd – first wave takes off at 8am
Where: Fort Collins, CO
