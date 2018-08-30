× Broncos defeat Cardinals in preseason finale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Broncos faced the Cardinals in the final preseason game of the year Thursday evening in the Phoenix area.

The Broncos’ early progress in the game was quickly halted when Chad Kelly threw an interception. The Cardinals got the first points on the board during the following drive.

In the second quarter, Chad Kelly threw a Hail Mary to Jordan Leslie, putting the Broncos within about 10 yards of the end zone. While unable to get a touchdown, Brandon McManus’ field goal brought the score to 3-7.

After halftime, a second field goal from McManus — this one from 46 yards — brought Denver within one point of Arizona.

During the third quarter, Paxton Lynch threw to Leslie for the Broncos’ first touchdown of the game. Denver then successfully went for two points, bringing the score to 14-7.

Soon after, Denver got possession when offensive linebacker Jeff Holland recovered a fumble. That drive culminated in Lynch throwing a touchdown to tight end Matt LaCosse.

A Cardinals field goal brought the score to 21-10, where it remained until the game’s end.

Last week, the Broncos beat the Redskins in their first preseason victory.

Denver’s first regular-season game will take place the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 9. The Broncos will play the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.