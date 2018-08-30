× Amazon launches program to help local business owners

AURORA, Colo. — A new Amazon program now gives local people the opportunity to chase their dreams.

For years one Aurora man had his eyes set on starting a logistics company. Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner Program has made that vision a reality not just for the local man, but for people all over the country.

“I think it’s a win-win situation here,” program participant Olaoluwa Abimbola said. “I had a dream, and it’s to start my own business in logistics.”

Now that dream is a reality. Instead of Amazon workers delivering packages to homes, the retail giant now uses local business owners like Olaoluwa Abimbola to finish orders.

His company, En-Route logistics, is one of Amazon’s partners. He now has a company full of 48 full and part-time employees. His main client is Amazon. As a member of the program Amazon helps its partners start their business. It trains the leaders as well.

“This thing, I like to call business in a box, so everything I need is right there, all I have to do is just open them and plug in,” Abimbola said. “From registering the business properly, getting local business licenses, department of transportation compliance, even insurance, their support was there the entire time.”

Abimbola also used his new opportunity to help others.

“I actually went to the African American community center in Aurora, and tried to get new immigrants in and offer them a job,” Abimbola said. “I just started this new business, I’m an immigrant, and that’s the only place I knew to go to, to get more people in as well.”

The program just started in 2018. The goal is for small businesses to operate on their own one day.