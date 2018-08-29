Young road rage victim released from hospital over 2 months after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- The Westminster family that became victims of a suspected road rage shooting June 14, says their son has come home from the hospital. They posted the news on the Caring Bridge website Wednesday night.

“Well the day has finally come, both Meghan and Asa are home! Our family is under one roof! It was a day of joyous tears and a lot of work!” the post on the internet read.

Meghan Bigelow and her two sons Vaughn and Asa, were victims of the June shooting in Westminster.13-year-old Vaughn was killed.