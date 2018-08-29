× World’s Top Lyme Disease Scientists, Researchers Coming to Colorado at Invitation of 13-Year-Old Advocate

Colorado teenager Olivia Goodreau has garnered support from some of the world’s top scientists through her dogged determination to find a cure for the debilitating Lyme disease. Many of those researchers will come to Westminster for the first LivLyme Summit September 22-23. The forum will focus on the research being done across the globe to find a cure for Lyme disease and the active measures being undertaken to help eradicate tick-borne illness.

Researchers and scientists slated to attend the two-day conference include:

Holly Ahern, MS, Biologist, State University of New York, Adirondack

Phillip DeMio, MD, Private Practice

Susan Green, Chief Legal Counsel, NatCap Lyme

Debby Hamilton, MD, MPH Researched Nutritionals

Kristen Honey, PhD, PMP Vice-Chair, Tick-Borne Disease Working Group Innovator in Residence United States DHHS

Richard I. Horowitz, MD, Medical Director HVHAC, Member, HHS Tick-borne disease task force, Co-chair HHS Other Tick-Borne diseases and Co-infections subcommittee

Kim Lewis, PhD, University Distinguished Professor Director, Antimicrobial Discovery Center Northeastern University

Ricardo G. Maggi, MS, PhD, Research Associate Professor, Internal Medicine, Co-Director Vector-Borne Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory, North Carolina State Veterinary Medicine

Isaac Melamed, MD, Medical Director/Private Practice IMMUNOe Health and Research Centers

Omar Morales, MD, Lyme Mexico

Christian Perronne, PhD, MD, University of Versailles, France

Jayakumar Rajadas, PhD, Director, BIOADD and Assistant Director of CV Pharmacology, Biomaterials and Advanced Drug Delivery, Stanford University

Eva Sapi, PhD, Professor and Director of Lyme Disease Program, Department of Biology and Environmental Science, University of New Haven

Jyotsna Shah, PhD, President and Laboratory Director of IGeneX Clinical Laboratory

Jeff Stauffer, TickTracker Chief Insect Information Officer

Heather Szerlong, PhD, CEO & Co-founder Ticknology

Susanna N. Visser, DrPH, MS, Associate Director for Policy, Division of Vector-Borne Diseases, National Center on Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases Center for Disease Control

Ying Zhang, MD, PhD, Johns Hopkins University

To register for the LivLyme Summit, visit: http://livlymefoundation.org/conference/