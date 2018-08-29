World’s Top Lyme Disease Scientists, Researchers Coming to Colorado at Invitation of 13-Year-Old Advocate
Colorado teenager Olivia Goodreau has garnered support from some of the world’s top scientists through her dogged determination to find a cure for the debilitating Lyme disease. Many of those researchers will come to Westminster for the first LivLyme Summit September 22-23. The forum will focus on the research being done across the globe to find a cure for Lyme disease and the active measures being undertaken to help eradicate tick-borne illness.
Researchers and scientists slated to attend the two-day conference include:
- Holly Ahern, MS, Biologist, State University of New York, Adirondack
- Phillip DeMio, MD, Private Practice
- Susan Green, Chief Legal Counsel, NatCap Lyme
- Debby Hamilton, MD, MPH Researched Nutritionals
- Kristen Honey, PhD, PMP Vice-Chair, Tick-Borne Disease Working Group Innovator in Residence United States DHHS
- Richard I. Horowitz, MD, Medical Director HVHAC, Member, HHS Tick-borne disease task force, Co-chair HHS Other Tick-Borne diseases and Co-infections subcommittee
- Kim Lewis, PhD, University Distinguished Professor Director, Antimicrobial Discovery Center Northeastern University
- Ricardo G. Maggi, MS, PhD, Research Associate Professor, Internal Medicine, Co-Director Vector-Borne Diseases Diagnostic Laboratory, North Carolina State Veterinary Medicine
- Isaac Melamed, MD, Medical Director/Private Practice IMMUNOe Health and Research Centers
- Omar Morales, MD, Lyme Mexico
- Christian Perronne, PhD, MD, University of Versailles, France
- Jayakumar Rajadas, PhD, Director, BIOADD and Assistant Director of CV Pharmacology, Biomaterials and Advanced Drug Delivery, Stanford University
- Eva Sapi, PhD, Professor and Director of Lyme Disease Program, Department of Biology and Environmental Science, University of New Haven
- Jyotsna Shah, PhD, President and Laboratory Director of IGeneX Clinical Laboratory
- Jeff Stauffer, TickTracker Chief Insect Information Officer
- Heather Szerlong, PhD, CEO & Co-founder Ticknology
- Susanna N. Visser, DrPH, MS, Associate Director for Policy, Division of Vector-Borne Diseases, National Center on Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases Center for Disease Control
- Ying Zhang, MD, PhD, Johns Hopkins University
To register for the LivLyme Summit, visit: http://livlymefoundation.org/conference/AlertMe