Woman warns drivers after escaping from attempted carjacking

DENVER -- A woman wants other drivers to lock their door and always remain alert after she said she escaped from an attempted carjacking.

The woman says a man approached her car while she was stopped at the intersection of 11th Avenue and Speer Boulevard. She said he started tugging aggressively on the handle and yelling at her to open the door. She refused and drove through the stop light. She said he chased her for several blocks, all the way to her home. She asked FOX31 not to identify her or use her name for fear the man knows where she lives and could retaliate.

"It’s stolen my peace in so many ways. I refuse to drive, I’m sure someday I will be over it, but in the city limits I am super nervous," said the woman.

She said she reported the incident to Denver Police. She has decided to move out of her home and take self-defense classes.

"Everyone seems scary. I feel threatened by everyone," said the woman. "We are moving to an area, a safer area, that has 24 hour security. That’s the level this has taken me to."

She said she's glad she had her doors locked and did not open the door when the man first approached. She hopes her story encourages others to use similar precautions when driving.

"I want to tell others, please be careful," said the woman. "I know he was either trying to harm me or take the car."