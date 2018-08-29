Watch Video: News anchor does ‘Eat the Bean’ challenge on air, loses with yellow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado State Patrol is helping raise money in a new kind of challenge.

"Eat the Bean" is a fundraiser on the internet for the Skin Cancer Foundation. FOX31 anchors Aristea Brady, Jeremy Hubbard and Dave Fraser tried it Wednesday night. Watch to see what happened to Aristea when she had to try a yellow jelly bean.

Here's how it works:

Donate $10 or $25 and issue challenges to other people to do the challenge.

You need the 'Bean Boozled' jelly beans.

You spin the spinner and it points at a jelly bean color. You could get a normal, sweet jelly bean or something, well, downright gross.

For instance, white could be coconut or spoiled milk flavor. Brown could be chocolate pudding or canned dog food.